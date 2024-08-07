Orville Peck felt "a little naked" going out without his signature tasselled face mask.

The 'Midnight Ride' star gave himself some anonymity by wearing the leather mask and found it "nerve-wracking" ditching it - but felt confident to unseal his identity ahead of his duets album, 'Stampede', out now.

He told GRAMMY.com: "The fringe was sort of a pain in the a** for a lot of things, like going to dinners and things like that. So now that's a lot easier.

"When I first started doing shows with my new mask, it was a little nerve-wracking to go out and feel like I was sort of a little naked, but I've gotten over that now."

The 36-year-old singer felt it was time to "evolve and change", and even though some fans are "very protective" of the accessory, he insists he is not one to conform to what other people want him to be.

He added: "I know people feel very connected to the mask and very protective over it, but I make art for myself.

"So when I know it's time to evolve and change something, that's because I need a challenge.

"Something different to keep me inspired as an artist and making good art, rather than just doing the same thing over and over again or pandering to people who expect me to be something or someone."

The South African star also spoke about the country music scene in Nashville being cut-throat.

He said: "I think they have a very decided mandate of what they want to be country music, and what they think is profitable — and sadly, that doesn't leave tons of room for diversity.

"As far as what makes a country musician, I think it's anybody who has a love for country and wants to have their perspective in it. "With all due, the most important and meaningful mechanism of country is, in fact, just storytelling."