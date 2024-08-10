Orville Peck used to be "very opposed" to collaborating with other artists - until he joined forces with Shania Twain.

Orville Peck used to be against writing with other artists

The pair released 'Legends Never Die' from the former's EP 'Show Pony' in 2020, and since then, the South African country star has released 'Midnight Ride' with Kylie Minogue and Diplo, and joined forces with a host of stars on his 'Stampede' albums, from Sir Elton John to Noah Cyrus and Willie Nelson.

He told GRAMMY.com: "I was willing to do it because it was Shania and I was so obsessed with her. You know, I wrote the song for her and I.

"But I used to be very opposed to even writing with other people. It was hard for me because I grew up so DIY in this industry, and so protective over my vision and my music that it was a skill I had to develop."

The 36-year-old star said at the time that he was delighted to get to collaborate with the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' hitmaker because she has always been a "huge influence" on him.

He said: "Working with Shania was a dream come true. Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me."

And gushing over 'Midnight Ride' collaborator Kylie, he said: “Doing this song with Kylie and Diplo was a dream come true.

“Kylie was the first person I asked to be on Stampede because I knew exactly the kind of magic we could all make together.”