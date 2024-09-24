Outlaws guitarist Freddie Salem has died at the age of 70.

Freddie Salem has died at the age of 70

The rocker's passing from "complications due to cancer" was announced on his Facebook page on Monday (23.09.24).

The post read: "This morning, the heavens parted for the arrival of a legend. Rock on high, Freddie Salem. Until we meet again."

Freddie was a member of the Outlaws between 1977 and 1983 and the 'There Goes Another Love Song' group paid a tribute of their own on social media.

The band posted: "It's with a heavy heart that we have to tell Outlaws fans about the passing of our former guitarist Freddie Salem. Freddie passed from complications due to cancer and will be remembered for his outgoing personality and passion for music.

"He first appeared with the Outlaws on the album 'Playin' to Win' and then remained in the band for the following four albums. He was an electric performer and beloved musician and he will be missed."

Salem helped Outlaws write songs including 'White Horses', 'Long Gone' and 'Devil's Road' and once described how he "brought a harder rock edge to the band".

He told Road to Jacksonville: "I definitely brought a harder rock edge to the band.

"At the time, I believe they were ready for the change. I never forgot that (singer and guitarist) Billy (Jones) and (guitarist) Hughie (Thomasson) were the nucleus of the Outlaws. We couldn't change that but just enhance it with a more aggressive approach. It paid off."

Freddie went on to have a lengthy career as a session musician and producer following his Outlaws departure but warned aspiring guitarists to avoid the profession.

Asked to give advice to aspiring rockers, he said: "Go to medical or law school. It's a (tough) road out there. I see it daily."