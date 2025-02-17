Ozzy Osbourne will just be doing "little bits and pieces" with Black Sabbath during his final gig.

Ozzy Osbourne will play his last show in July

The Prince of Darkness is getting back onstage with his bandmates for one last concert - dubbed 'Back To The Beginning' - in his hometown of Birmingham, England in July alongside acts including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, but he's admitted his health problems mean he isn't planning a full set with the group

Ozzy - who hasn't played a full show for six years - said on his SiriusXM show 'Ozzy Speaks: “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

The 76-year-old rocker had neck and spinal issues, as well as Parkinson's disease, and while he sometimes uses a wheelchair as a result of his mobility problems, he's doing what he can to "get back on [his] feet" for the concert on 5 July.

He added: "I am trying to get back on my feet... When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

Ozzyy's wife Sharon recently admitted the 'Paranoid' hitmaker is "overwhelmed" by the number of stars who want to be involved with the show.

She told Birmingham Live: "I think it's the best metal gig ever. It's easy when you have such good friends and friends that support you. We've known these guys for years and years and many of them were passed the torch by Sabbath.

"It goes down the line. When you need them, they come ... He's overwhelmed. He's very overwhelmed by the response of his friends. He said 'wow, they're doing this for me?'

"When you've got your peers, and your friends with you, there's nothing bigger. Well, aside from fans, of course. They come first."

Sharon went on to admit the gig is going to take a lot out of Ozzy but she's very proud of him.

She added: "It's going to take a lot of physical energy for Ozzy. It takes a lot, for someone with Parkinson's.

"But we feel so proud of all Ozzy has achieved, and all he's overcome. I'm proud of him, and I'm happy for him ... "

The gig will take place at the Villa Park stadium and will be curated by Rage Against The Machine star Tom Morello. Other artists lined up to make appearances include Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns ‘N Roses, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Korn star Jonathan Davis, Anthrax's Scott Ian and Wolfgang Van Halen.