Paloma Faith's old record deal was "probably" one of the worst in history.

Paloma Faith made one demand to her record label when she was signing a new deal

The 43-year-old pop star enjoyed major success in the late 2000s and early 2010s with hits like 'New York' and 'Picking Up the Pieces' but revealed when she was coming to the end of her old contract, she demanded that she got a "giant chair" because that deal had been so low to tart with..

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "When Jason [Iley, chairman] came to Sony, I was on the end of probably one of the s******* record deals negotiated. I was signed for five albums for about £2.50 an album.

“I remembered back in the day those game shows where people would win a giant chair. And I said to Jason, ‘I’m not signing to Sony unless I get a giant chair".

However, the 'How You Leave A Man' songstress agreed with Jason that she would "never" share an image of her big chair online because it could have been seen as "crass" by followers.

She said: "Jason said, ‘It’s not very tasteful to have a giant chair when there’s people with no money who would hate to see it’.

“And I said, ‘I promised Jason that if you give me a giant chair, I’ll never post a picture of it ever in the history of our lives’.

“And I haven’t posted a picture, I did think about it, but it is kind of crass."

Meanwhile, Paloma split from Leyman Lachine - with whom she has two young daughters - in 2022 after five years of marriage and wrote her latest album 'The Glorification of Sadness' about her tough time but doesn't think she will actually ever get through the "trauma" because they have children together.

Speaking on the 'Great Company with Jamie Laing' podcast, she explained: "Well, just because you finished the album doesn't mean the trauma has gone away. But I think in the past up till, like so my first five albums, were all albums that I felt like I'd put something to bed with. But I think this is ongoing navigation, because we have children together. And that's what makes this a different type of heartbreak album.

"Because the heartbreak will be forever and, and the navigation of our relationship changing shape will be forever probably till we die. You can't really let go of somebody you've got kids with. "