Paloma Faith and Tinie Tempah have been elected to The Ivors Academy member Senate.

The stars are amongst 40 distinguished songwriters and composers to be elected to the body that represents the interests and rights of music writers.

Other figures joining the Senate for the first time include David Arnold, Kamille and Kal Lavelle.

The Senate is the voice of The Ivors Academy's members and ensures that their perspectives and priorities are central to the Academy's governance.

Its aim is to provide critical insight on key music industry issues and shape policies and campaigns on topics such as Artificial Intelligence, fair pay and the future of public arts funding.

The body aims to make the music industry more accessible, fair and sustainable.

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: "Alongside other issues, our new Senate will strengthen our voice in addressing the potential threat of AI, with lobbying the new Government to fix streaming and ensuring media composers sign fairer contracts.

"It has never been more important to effectively advocate for the crucial role of songwriters and composers – they are the backbone of the music industry yet remain undervalued.

"The Ivors Academy and our new Senate will ensure we empower our whole community, address their key issues and continue to champion and protect them until we have a fairer and more sustainable music future."

Paloma has previously spoken out against the use of AI in music as she fears it will remove the "emotional" element from the genre.

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer said at the Ivor Novello Awards earlier this year: "What I think the danger is and what the worry is... is that our emotional range and our emotional intellect will be guided by computers and eventually maybe we'll lose part of our brains, because we will believe that there is only the emotional range that a computer has dictated to us. That to me is worrying."