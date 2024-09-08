Paris Hilton's kids love her new music

Paris Hilton's children love her new music.

The 'Stars are Blind' hitmaker released her second album, 'Infinite Icon' on Friday (06.09.24), and son Phoenix, 19 months, and 10-month-old daughter London - who she has with husband Carter Reum - are already big fans.

She told People magazine: "They love the music. He loves 'Legacy' so much, and London really loves 'Adored.'

"When I play 'Stay Young,' Phoenix is always having the best time — he just started dancing around and enjoying music."

And the 43-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, has been "blown away" by her daughter's musical prowess.

Paris gushed: "She's just been blown away when I've played her the songs. She's so happy. It's one of her favourites of my songs, but she's very proud of this new album.

"My mom actually had a whole record deal and was recording an album, but then she got pregnant with me and wanted to be a mom.

"I definitely got my voice from listening to my mom and my grandmother my whole life."

The record comes out 18 years after Paris' eponymous debut and she admitted the changes to her life in that time are reflected in the music.

She said: "My first album was so much fun, and I feel like that was more my party girl era, but I wasn't taking the music as seriously.

"I've been through so much in my life and grown in ways I never imagined. I feel like [Infinite Icon] really represents that evolution."

'Infinite Icon' features songs inspired by her family.

Paris said: "'Infinity' is a love song to my husband, just feeling like I have a home and feeling so confident where I have someone who lifts me up and supports me in so many ways. I've never felt happier in my life.

"And 'Legacy' is for Carter, London and Phoenix: Loving them is my legacy."