Patti Smith is releasing four previously unreleased songs.

Patti Smith has announced a 50th anniversary reissue of Horses

The 78-year-old punk rock laureate has announced a 50th anniversary reissue of her seminal 1975 debut album Horses, including the never-before-released tracks Distant Fingers, The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game, We Three, and Snowball, the latter of which is out now.

The collection also includes alternate takes of Kimberly, Birdland and Break It Up, plus demos of Gloria: In Excelsis Deo and Redondo Beach, which she submitted to RCA in 1975.

Set for release on October 10, it comes as two LPs and two CDs.

Patti is also embarking on the European, UK, and US Horses 50th Anniversary Tour.

She will celebrate the five decades of her debut studio album by performing it in its entirety.

Patti will be accompanied on stages - including the iconic London Palladium in October - by two members of the original Patti Smith Group, Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty.

Her band's keyboardist/bassist Tony Shanahan - who has been playing in the group for 30 years - and guitarist Jackson Smith will also join the trio.

Meanwhile, Patti has a new memoir on the way called Bread of Angels.

Released on November 4, the tome will chronicle her teenage years and early work.

She said in a statement: "It took a decade to write this book, grappling with the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime.

"I’m hoping that people will find something they need."

The new book will also detail Patti's marriage to Fred 'Sonic' Smith and is poignantly being released on the 31st anniversary of the late MC5 guitarist's death.

Horses 50th anniversary tracklisting:

1. Gloria In Excelsis Deo

2. Redondo Beach

3. Birdland

4. Free Money

5. Kimberly

6. Break It Up

7. Land Horses Land of a Thousand Dances La Mer de

8. Elegie

9. Gloria In Excelsis Deo RCA Demo

10. Redondo Beach RCA Demo

11. Birdland Alternate Take

12. Snowball

13. Kimberly Alternate Take

14. Break It Up Alternate Take

15. Distant Fingers

16. The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game

17. We Three