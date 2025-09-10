Sir Paul McCartney is inviting fans to rediscover the soaring legacy of Wings with the release of the self-titled definitive anthology.

WINGS' definitive self-titled anthology is set for release on November 7, in various formats

Personally overseen by the music legend himself, this expansive collection celebrates Wings’ evolution from post-Beatles experimentation to global superstardom, offering a rich musical and visual journey across multiple formats.

Available in a variety of beautifully designed editions on November 7, WINGS caters to every level of fandom - from the 3LP Limited Edition Color Vinyl set, a collector’s dream packed with remastered tracks and rare imagery, to streamlined 1CD and 1LP versions ideal for newcomers beginning their deep dive into McCartney’s second act. All physical formats include a booklet featuring a personal introduction from McCartney, while the deluxe 3LP and 2CD editions expand into a 32-page treasure trove of photographs, artwork, paintings, trivia, and behind-the-scenes stories.

Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell of Hipgnosis - the iconic design studio behind seven Wings albums - returns to collaborate with McCartney on the artwork. Powell contributes detailed album-by-album notes, joined by editorial insights from Pete Paphides and original illustrations by Humphrey Ocean, who famously toured with Wings in 1976 as their artist in residence.

For audiophiles, the Blu-ray edition sees Wings’ catalogue made available for the first time in Dolby Atmos on a physical format, offering a multidimensional listening experience that reimagines the band’s sonic landscape.

The anthology includes timeless hits like Band on the Run, Live and Let Die, Jet, Let ’Em In, My Love, Listen to What the Man Said, Silly Love Songs, and With a Little Luck - songs that still light up McCartney’s live sets today. But the collection also showcases Wings’ genre-hopping brilliance, with tracks that span pop, folk, soul, reggae, and experimental rock, including C Moon, Arrow Through Me, Wild Life, and Goodnight Tonight.

Formed in 1971 with Linda McCartney and Denny Laine, Wings was born from McCartney’s desire to recapture the camaraderie and creative spark of being in a band after The Beatles’ breakup. Over the course of a decade, Wings released seven studio albums and charted an ambitious, unpredictable journey that blended musical innovation with commercial success. Rather than rely on past glories, McCartney forged a new identity with Wings - often in the face of critical skepticism and frequent lineup changes.

With over 22 million albums sold worldwide and chart-topping singles like Mull of Kintyre - which became the UK’s biggest-selling single of all time - Wings proved that McCartney’s post-Beatles chapter was anything but a footnote.

