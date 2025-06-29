Paul Simon has cancelled two gigs due to “chronic and intense back pain”.

Paul Simon cancels two gigs to undergo surgery

The 83-year-old singer / songwriter was due to perform two nights at the Philadelphia Academy of Music over the weekend but had to pull out of both concerts after his pain became “unmanageable” and surgery was required.

A message on his Instagram account stated: “Regretfully, Paul Simon must cancel two shows tonight June 28 and tomorrow night June 29 – at Philadelphia’s Academy of Music. Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention.”

And, in more bad news for fans, he is unable to reschedule the gigs.

The message went on: “Unfortunately we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don’t have the ability to reschedule them. However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates.

“In the meantime, please go to your point of purchase or local ticket provider for a full refund.”

Simon, who is currently on his A Quiet Celebration Tour, performed at the Philadelphia venue last week, for the first of what was expected to be three shows in the city.

He is set to move the tour to California in July, with a performance in Long Beach on July 7, followed by a five-night residency at Los Angeles’ Disney Hall.