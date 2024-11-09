Paul Weller dedicated ‘My Ever Changing Moods’ to the “people of Gaza” at his concert in London on Friday night (08.11.24).

Paul Weller and guitarist Steve Cradock performing in London

The 66-year-old rocker took a moment to speak out about the Israel-Palestine conflict and said that it was “really shocking that in the 21st century that this is going on”.

Weller then performed the 1984 single ‘My Ever Changing Moods’ by his previous band The Style Council.

Addressing the sold-out crowd at the Eventim Apollo, he said: “I'd like to dedicate this to the people of Gaza and the Palestinians who have undergone slaughter and genocide for the last year and a bit, and it's continuing as well and spreading and it's just shocking. Really, really shocking that in the 21st century that this is going on. I hope everyone can be beyond our politics and religion to see how f***ing wrong that is, you know what I mean? I dedicate this tune to them.”

It wasn’t the only dedication of the evening, as Weller spotted fan “Big Frank” in the audience and performed ‘Stanley Road’ from his 1995 solo album of the same name in his honour.

Before launching into the track, he said: “Alright Frank, I can see you in the audience, this song is for Big Frank. This is from an album that was very popular in the ‘90s and this was the title song. This is 'Stanley Road’.”

Weller’s setlist featured 28 songs from his six-decade spanning career.

He opened with ‘Cosmic Fringes’, ‘Soul Wandering’ and ‘That Pleasure’ from his two most recent albums ‘Fat Pop’ and ‘66’.

As well as ‘My Ever Changing Moods’, Weller played ‘Have You Ever Had It Blue', ‘Headstart for Happiness’ and ‘Shout to the Top!’ from his Style Council era, with the latter prompting a mass singalong.

His set was littered with solo classics from the ‘90s, including ‘All the Pictures on the Wall’, Out of the Sinking’, and ‘Peacock Suit’.

Weller’s seminal band The Jam were not forgotten with ‘That’s Entertainment’ and ‘Start!’ drawing some of the biggest cheers of the evening.

After exiting the stage with his band – which includes long-time guitarist Steve Cradock – Weller returned for an encore of fan favourite ‘The Changingman’, ‘Porcelain Gods’, ‘You Do Something To Me’ and ‘Wild Wood’.

But after waking off again, Weller and his group came back to perform ‘Rockets’ and iconic Jam track ‘Town Called Malice’ much to the delight of his fans.

Paul Weller – London Eventim Apollo – setlist:

Cosmic Fringes

Soul Wandering

That Pleasure

My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)

Have You Ever Had It Blue (The Style Council song)

All the Pictures on the Wall

Headstart for Happiness (The Style Council song)

Village

Glad Times

Above the Clouds

Out of the Sinking

More

Stanley Road

That's Entertainment (The Jam song)

Hung Up

Shout to the Top! (The Style Council song)

Start! (The Jam song)

Broken Stones

Nothing

Jumble Queen

Into Tomorrow

Peacock Suit

Encore:

The Changingman

Porcelain Gods

You Do Something To Me

Wild Wood

Encore 2:

Rockets

Town Called Malice