Paul Weller won't be going to the Oasis Live '24 tour because he doesn't like "big gigs".

Paul Weller won't be going to see Oasis on their reunion tour

The Jam star - who is good friends with Oasis star Noel Gallagher - has confessed he won't be going to any of the reunited band's concerts this year because he isn't a fan of stadium shows and prefers to see bands perform in more intimate venues.

During an interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, Weller explained: "I’ve not been to see them [Oasis], no ...

"I’m not a big fan of big gigs, I said to Noel, a few weeks or months ago: 'Are you going to do any warm-ups?’ which he wasn’t, but, I’d go and see something like that in a smaller venue, but I just don’t like big gigs. It doesn’t matter who it was, really."

He added: "Inevitably, it doesn’t matter too much where you’re sitting unless you’re right in the front row, you just end up watching the screens. It kind of spoils a bit for me because I want to see whoever is playing or singing, and I want to be able to see them."

Weller, 67, went on to insist he's pleased for his pal Noel because the Oasis reunion has proved to be a "big cultural moment".

He said: "You know how it’s going to go for him, it’s going to be mad. I said to him that it’s going to be a cultural moment because the amount of people I speak to just out on the street, not necessarily who you’d think would be an Oasis fan, but they are all going to it, and it’s a big cultural moment, I think that will be remembered forever ...

"There’s probably not too many bands like them [Oasis] at the moment, y’know, kind of guitar music. I can’t think of any, not from the UK anyway, maybe Fontaines DC is different and people like that. So, I think it’s definitely a younger audience who missed out on that ’90s thing."

The Oasis Live '25 Tour started in the UK in Cardiff with shows on July 4 and 5 before heading to the band's hometown of Manchester for five gigs at Heaton Park between July 11 and 16

After concluding the UK and Ireland leg - with gigs in London, Edinburgh and Dublin - Oasis will take the shows to North America, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America, where the tour will conclude in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 25.