Paul Weller still gets a "massive buzz" from writing hits.

Paul Weller still loves songwriting

The 66-year-old musician has enjoyed huge success as a member of the Jam and as a solo artist, and Paul still loves the challenge of writing songs - especially if they prove to be hits.

He told Mojo magazine: "When they turn out right, it's a massive buzz.

"There's some songs that I've become f****** obsessed with at the time I'm writing them, and that's part of the fun of it, when you're really immersed in a tune, and you're really trying to get to the core of it, and it starts to unravel, and you start to see what it could become. That's such an exciting moment."

Paul admits that songwriting can be "quite a meditative thing" at times.

He explained: "I can't always tell when I'm going to write.

"Sometimes I sit down and just play, not really thinking about anything. It's quite a meditative thing.

"And then other times, I get this inkling to go to a piano or guitar, because I can just feel there's something coming. Those moments are more rare and more exciting."

Meanwhile, Paul previously admitted that he's been "lucky" to have been so successful.

The musician insisted that he never takes his success for granted.

Paul told the Observer newspaper: "I’m so lucky to be able to do what I do."

The 'Sunflower' hitmaker also suggested that he doesn't have any career regrets.

He reflected: "If the universe took me tomorrow, which hopefully it won’t, but if it did, I couldn’t really complain."