Pendulum have announced their first studio album in 15 years, 'Inertia'.

Pendulum are back with an ear-splitting screamo number from their first album in more than a decade

Set to land on August 22, the 16-track LP includes the new single, ‘Save The Cat’, an ear-splitting screamo number.

Frontman Rob Swire said of the song: "It was written during a period of self-questioning and frustration.

“Love felt like something I didn’t fully trust myself with anymore.”

As per a press release: "Inertia is a rampaging, 16-track emotional maelstrom and without doubt the band’s most personal work to date."

The star-studded collection features members of Bullet For My Valentine, Wargasm, AWOLNATION, Scarlxrd, Joey Valence + Brae and Hybrid Minds.

The track 'Halo' featuring Matt Tuck from heavy metal band Bullet For My Valentine was previously released on 2023's 'Anima' EP.

Other available tracks include 'Nothing For Free', 'Louder Than Words' with drum and bass stars Hybrid Minds, 'Colourfast', and 'Napalm' with Joey Valence and Brae.

Rob also shared how The Prodigy have always inspired the dance-rock band to experiment with "how far we could push Pendulum".

He explained: “I was basically testing how far we could push Pendulum.

Seeing what we could get away with. I always looked at The Prodigy as the benchmark. They started out as pure rave - breakbeat, hardcore - but they evolved. They became their own sound. You don’t even really associate them with breakbeat anymore. They just are The Prodigy.”

The follow-up to their chart-topping 2010 LP 'Immersion' is a breakup album.

Rob said: “It’s the sound of Pendulum finding themselves again, and me figuring myself out to a certain extent.

“Breakups do that - they strip things down and show you who you are. I’m just trying not to become the guy who needs to go through one just to make a record.”

The 'Propane Nightmares' rockers have a slew of live dates this summer, including a huge gig at Milton Keynes Bowl on August 9. Head to pendulum.com/pages/tours to check out where they are playing.

'Inertia' tracklisting:

1. Driver

2. Come Alive

3. Save The Cat

4. Archangel

5. Nothing For Free

6. Cannibal (ft. Wargasm)

7. Constellations

8. Halo (ft. Bullet For My Valentine)

9. Louder Than Words (ft. Hybrid Minds)

10. Napalm (ft. Joey Valence Brae)

11. The endless Gaze

12. Guiding Lights (ft. AWOLNATION)

13. Colourfast

14. Silent Spinner

15. Mercy Killing (ft. Scarlxrd)

16. Cartagena