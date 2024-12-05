Perrie Edwards prefers being a solo artist right now.

Perrie Edwards prefers being a solo artist at this stage of her career

The 31-year-old singer left Little Mix in 2022 after the 'Black Magic' hitmakers - also comprised of Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - went on an indefinite hiatus but the blonde beauty has admitted that making music alone allows her to balance her career with being a mother to son Axel, three, who she has with her footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie exclusively told BANG Showbiz at 'The National Lottery's Big Bash' at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Wednesday (04.12.24): "I think being a solo artist at the moment, I'm just getting to do what we want to do and just exploring and enjoying.

"Right now, I’ve got the perfect balance of work life and mum life - juggling it all, and I don’t think Little Mix would’ve been easy."

Despite her current preference for working solo, Perrie misses being in a girl band and refused to rule out a Little Mix reunion.

She said: "I will always miss it, and I will love Little Mix forever, and ever.

"Definitely never say never [to a reunion].

"We love each other so much, we’re best friends, so I feel like going on tour would be a dream - so maybe in the future we’ll do something again."

Next year, Perrie wants to be in her "happy place" - on stage - as much as possible and will also be supporting Robbie Williams at Newcastle's Come Together Festival in June.

The 'Forget About Us' songstress said: "I’m supporting Robbie [Williams] for the first time - I’m really excited about that. He’s unbelievable, so I’m honoured to have been asked.

"I just want to perform more and be on the stage and in my happy place as much as possible in 2025."

