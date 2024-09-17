Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has apologised for his "inexcusable behaviour" after an on-stage altercation with Dave Navarro.

Perry Farrell has apologised to Jane's Addiction fans, his bandmates and family

The 65-year-old frontman clashed with the 57-year-old guitarist during the band's gig in Boston on Friday (13.09.24) with the band subsequently cancelling the remainder of their North American tour dates.

In a statement on his Instagram Story on Monday (17.09.24), Perry has since said: "This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.

"Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

Earlier in the day, the band has announced they had decided to scrap the rest of their tour.

A statement on Dave's Instagram account - signed by the guitarist and his bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Merkins - read: "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs. (sic)"

The band are broken-hearted about the situation - but insisted they have no realistic alternative.

They explained: "We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets.

"We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

"Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric and Stephen. (sic)"

The band were scheduled to play another 12 concerts across the US and Canada in coming weeks.

Their gig in Boston came to an abrupt end following the confrontation between Perry and Dave, and Jane's Addiction subsequently apologised to their fans.

They said in a statement: "We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night."