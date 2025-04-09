Pete Doherty has announced former Smiths drummer Mike Joyce will play select dates on his solo tour.

The Libertines and Babyshambles star will be joined by the legendary sticksman at The Great Escape in Brighton, Port Talbot’s In It Together Festival, Bolesworth’s Together Again Festival, Southend’s Lazydays Festival, Hitchin Priory, East Brighton Park, and further dates in Europe.

As well as the news of his "extra special guest", Doherty has released the latest single from his upcoming solo LP 'Felt Better Alive'.

The musician has described ‘The Day The Baron Died’ as a "weird jazz number" that tips the hat to John Lennon's 1970 solo hit 'Instant Karma'.

Doherty said of the track: “I always thought it was a weird jazz number, with a silly, catchy little melody.

“It’s a kind of homage to [John Lennon’s] ‘Instant Karma’, not the lyrics but the weird off time drum fill in the chorus. And I’m not gonna explain what the song’s about because I’m working on a follow up!”

The third single follows the title track and ‘Calvados’.

The new album will arrive via Doherty’s own label Strap Originals on May 16.

The ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ rocker will celebrate the album’s release with in-store performances and signings at locations across the UK, between May 16 and May 21, in Leeds, Liverpool, Nantwich, Kingston, and London, plus Hamburg on June 13.

Meanwhile, Doherty recently offered to tour with Oasis for free - provided they give tickets to his family.

The 45-year-old star is looking forward to the Britpop band's long-awaited reunion later this year, and revealed that he would happily support Oasis in exchange for some tickets for his in-laws.

He told The i Paper: "If Noel or Liam are reading this: maybe a ten-minute acoustic slot? Even before the doors open?"

Pete married his Puta Madres bandmate, Katia de Vidas, in 2021, and his in-laws are convinced that he's able to secure tickets for the upcoming tour.

He explained: "Because I’m famous and in a band, they all presume I can get tickets.

"I said, to hold [the French family] at bay: ‘Oh, I might have a support slot at one of the gigs.’ Which, of course, isn’t true. But that’s bought me some time."

Pete has even offered his services free of charge.

He quipped: "I’ll only charge travel expenses. I won’t even take a fee!"

Last year, Cast and Richard Ashcroft were announced as the support acts for the upcoming tour.