Pete Doherty didn't reform Babyshambles for more than a decade over fears it could plunge him back into addiction.

Pete Doherty has explained why he didn't reform Babyshambles for more than a decade

The Libertines star's band hasn't toured since 2014 but they are due to kick off a series of reunion shows in November - and the frontman has now revealed he put off reforming the group until he and guitarist Mick Whitnall had put their substance abuse issues behind them.

He told NME: "There was always talk about it; there was always a desire to play those songs again, but the centrifugal point of it was addiction really, and the danger that me and Mick would be an unhealthy influence on each other.

"So it was people around us not wanting to meet up and probably us both knowing that it wasn’t a good idea."

Pete confessed getting the rockers all back in the same room together was a challenge, saying: "We haven’t really communicated directly – I don’t think the four of us have been in the same room for so long ... I don’t have a phone and Mick doesn’t have a phone."

The tour marks 20 years since the release of the band's debut album Down In Albion in 2005, and Pete confirmed guitarist Patrick Walden - who died in June - had been due to join them for the shows and his death pushed him to go ahead with the trek.

He said: "[Patrick's death was] a real trigger to get it done ... My first thought was of just seeing his face up there while we’re playing and that’ll be an important part of it."

He went on to reveal the tour may include a special appearance from the band's original drummer Gemma Clarke, who left the line-up in 2005 and was replaced by Adam Ficek.

Pete added: "I think maybe we’ll get Gemma up to do some drumming as well. I saw her at Pat’s funeral and there’s so much love there. It’ll be a general celebration of all things Shambolio."

Babyshambles 2025 UK tour dates: Nov 14 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR Nov 16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton Nov 26 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Nov 29 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall Nov 30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse Dec 2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall Dec 4 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Dec 7 – Leeds, O2 Academy Dec 8 – Nottingham, Rock City Dec 10 – Plymouth, Pavilions.