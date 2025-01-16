Peter Doherty is releasing new album ‘Felt Better Alive’.

The Libertines rocker, 45, is putting out the record through Strap Originals on 16 May, marking his first solo album in nine years.

A press release for the record said its first single, out on Wednesday (15.01.25), is the record’s “glorious rambunctious title track”, also titled ‘Felt Better Alive’.

The release added: “‘Felt Better Alive’ is Peter Doherty’s most confident solo collection yet, sprinkled with radiant playfulness, almost innocence at times, shot through with Peter Doherty’s signature melodic nous, quirky poetic realism and visual story-telling gifts.

“The songs began in an idyllic rural setting, the Normandy village where Peter and his family live. Peter enlisted his friend and producer/musician Mike Moore, who’s produced Baxter Dury and plays guitar in Liam Gallagher’s band.”

Peter said of the ‘Felt Better Alive’ song: “It’s quite bouncy, quite country. “‘Dredging the mouth of the Humber’ is a line from Hancock (about coagulated sprinkled sugar in the bottom of a bowl of cornflakes.)

“The chorus I love: ‘And I’d always planned/To sing in a sweet and soulful way as only cowboys can/But my saddle strap snapped like a dog-chewed tourniquet… .’

“It’s an accurate description of how I feel about certain times in my life, y’know?

“Treasures of the Sierra Mardre: you set off on this mission for the gold and you just ended up lost in the mountains, being hunted by bandits.”

Peter will also be touring, playing nine ‘Anywhere in Albion’ UK shows, and 7 ‘Felt Better Alive In Europe’ gigs.

The video for his ‘Felt Better Alive’ single, directed by acclaimed French director Rose Bosch, is also out now.

‘Felt Better Alive’ will be available on CD, 12” vinyl in limited edition coloured variants, deluxe double vinyl, cassette and digital download with exclusive and signed items from Peter’s official online store.

A limited edition bonus disc, ‘Bootstrap Sessions’, will also be available on vinyl, with songs taken from Peter’s notorious bootleg sessions from 2003 to 2007.

The 12-track album includes the tracks ‘Killamangiro’, ‘Ballad of Grimaldi’, ’Lady Don’t Fall Backwards’/‘Bollywood To Batersea’ and ‘Hooligans on E’.

Full Tracklisting – ‘Felt Better Alive’

1. Calvados

2. Pot of Gold

3. The Day the Baron Died

4. Stade Océan

5. Out of Tune Ballon

6. Felt Better Alive

7. Ed Belly

8. Poca Mahoney’s

9. Fingee

10. Prêtre De La Mer

11. Empty Room