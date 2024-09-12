Pharrell Williams has told fans to "get ready" for new Beyoncé music.

The 'Happy' hitmaker, 51, and the Grammy winner, 43, have teamed up several times over the years, and it looks like fans can expect some more new music.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pharrell gushed: “So happy for her.

“And I’m so grateful to be a part of her story and her journey and her trajectory. We’ve had a lot of fun. Get ready, though. Just get ready.”

However, when pressed for more details, the producer coyly replied: "Just get ready.”

Pharrell could be referring to the fact he’s worked on music for the upcoming Disney film 'Mufasa: The Lion King', which sees the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker voice Nala.

Recently, Pharrell recalled designing a special custom jumpsuit for Beyoncé's tour that celebrated "her shape and form" and was "informed by her "rare spirit".

The 'Get Lucky' hitmaker and fashion icon, who is creative director for Louis Vuitton Menswear, detailed the thought process behind the dazzling black bedazzled all-in-one he crafted for the singer's performance of 'Formation' on her 'Renaissance' tour.

In a video clip on the Louis Vuitton Instagram page, he said: “Beyoncé is a rare spirit.

“The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all this time and our connection, I feel like I’ve known this person for many lives.”

On creating the look to suit her iconic hourglass curves and to allow her to move freely onstage, he explained: "The idea here was to give her something that allows her body to set the template. Not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit. Your body is literally a spiritual encasement. Continue to celebrate her shape and her form, but also make her feel free at the same time.”

He went on: “Everything was designed with an intention that a true, rare, very powerful spirit is meant to move."

The designer also created matching outfits for the 'Cuff It' singer and her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and her backing dancers.