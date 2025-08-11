Zach Bryan has claimed he will "never" play Kansas City again after getting locked in a war of words with Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Zach Bryan has irked Kansas City Chiefs fans and vowed to never play Kansas City again

The country musician supports rival American football team the Philadelphia Eagles, and after irking the other side on X/Twitter, he declared he will never perform in the Missouri city.

Poking fun at the Chiefs for failing to secure three consecutive Super Bowl wins after losing to the Eagles this year , he taunted their supporters: “Where are all the three peat people from last year :/ (sic)"

When one user called Bryan out for singling out a fan base, he responded: "Please understand I will never play in Kansas City."

He followed up with the declaration: “I’ll be about to finish my show and then get a taunting call if I play at that stadium.”

Bryan then suggested he was just having some harmless banter: "guys it’s okay to talk trash to each other about football yall are weird as hell (sic)"

His latest social media spats come after Bryan previously fumed at "weird couch warriors" who allegedly sent his friends death threats online.

He lashed out at those who posted nasty messages about his pals over false rumours suggesting he'd found love again following his split from Brianna LaPaglia.

In a series of messages posted on Instagram, he wrote: "All you f****** weird couch warriors attacking and belittling my friends on the internet because you're assuming I have a girlfriend are weird as hell and should be studied for science ...

"Everyone wonders why I quit touring and don't want to be attached to music anymore, meanwhile you're calling my friends ugly and harassing them?

"I'm not asking for sympathy but going for my friends is so low and messed up ..."

He went on to dismiss gossip suggesting he was dating again following the breakdown of his relationship with Brianna, who he split from in October after a year together.

Bryan added: "Apparently I've had four girlfriends in like two weeks, meanwhile my friends and me are just laughing and hanging out like we always have.

"I don't have a girlfriend and don't plan on having a girlfriend, however I do have normal friends that I love very much and would go to the ends of the earth for."

The musician went on to insist the trolls should pay more attention to the news because the wildfires that were raging in California at the time were more important than his relationship status.

He wrote: "Go give your attention and time to the literal city burning down and stop being so sad and fickle and childish through screens.

"Last thing I'll ever say on this. Insane I even have to ... You don't know me. You will never know me. Stop acting like you do."

In another post, Bryan revealed how serious the trolling had become, adding: "I am allowed to have love, laughter, and good people in my life ... No matter how bad of a person you think I am, go ahead and come for me ... But do not come for my friends who do nothing but love and care for me ...

"Everyone wants you to have fun and make great music but you guys are making it really hard to do that with my friends getting insulted and death threats every day ... "

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old star was recently joined onstage by none other than Bruce Springsteen.

The pair were joined by Kings of Leon rocker Caleb Followill to duet on The Boss' 1982 classic Atlantic City. The Born in the U.S.A hitmaker appeared again at the end of the show to perform Revival.