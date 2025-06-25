PinkPantheress has cancelled one of her two sets at Glastonbury.

PinkPantheress has cancelled one of her two Glastonbury sets

The Princess Diana hitmaker was due to play the Levels stage in Silver Hayes at Worthy Farm at 11pm on Thursday (26.06.25) - but the 30-minute set has been axed at the last minute.

A Glasto spokesperson confirmed to The Sun that fears of "overcrowding" had nothing to do with the decision to abort the set.

They said: “This change was absolutely not as a result of overcrowding fears; the artist was simply no longer able to make this performance. "

Fans will still get to see PinkPantheress play Woodsies from 7.30pm on Friday (27.06.25).

The spokesperson added: “She is still playing her Woodsies set.”

Australian DJ Roza Terenzi will now perform on Levels at 10.30pm and midnight.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan is rumoured to be the mystery artist, Patchwork, who is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker has made no secret of the fact she loves patchwork, having worn a pink patchwork ensemble to the 2025 Met Gala, and just before the world-famous festival opened its doors on Wednesday morning (25.06.25) , the pop star posted a picture of her holding a colourful patchwork throw when she was little.

She simply captioned the carousel that included the throwback picture: "Insane vibe."

Whoever Patchwork is, they are due to play the Pyramid Stage on Saturday (28.06.25) at 6.15pm.

Pulp had their name attached to the slot too, but the group's keyboardist Candida Doyle has claimed Glastonbury "weren't interested" in Pulp this year.

The Britpop legends achieved widespread acclaim after their defining headline Glastonbury Festival performance in 1995, which saw them step in for The Stone Roses.

Jarvis Cocker and co returned to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage in 1998, before a surprise appearance on The Park Stage in 2011.

However, Candida claimed Michael and Emily Eavis didn't want the Common People hitmakers playing a set to mark their 30th anniversary.

She told BBC Radio 6 Music: “We wanted to [play Glastonbury], just because it’s the 30th anniversary and that kind of thing, and they weren’t interested.

“And then we were thinking maybe next year, and then they’re not doing it next year.”