Pitbull insists Kesha's name was not intentionally removed from their 2013 'Timber' music video credits.

Kesha's name has vanished from the official music video for 'Timber'

After eagle-eyed YouTube users noticed the 'Tik Tok' star's name was missing, it sparked speculation of some sort of revenge by the song's producer, Dr. Luke.

The 'Fireball' hitmaker has denied it being anything to do with himself and has his team investigating.

The title was originally listed as 'Pitbull – Timber (Official Video) ft. Kesha' and now it's just 'Pitbull – Timber (Official Video)'.

Alongside a clip of the promo, Pitbull wrote on X: “[Kesha] and I have an incredible song together.

“Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!”

Kesha was in a long-running legal dispute with Dr. Luke after she sued him for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse, and violation of California business practices.

After almost a decade, the dispute ended in March 2024.

The 'Woman' singer recently admitted she felt like she had "lost the rights to [herself]".

As she prepares to independently release her first album as an independent artist on Kesha Records, she told Paper magazine: "This is the first album I'm making where I'm 100 per cent in control of everything. It feels like it's my first album.

"It feels divine, it feels like it stands for a lot. It's really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it. It's maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life!"

The pop star released her first independent single, 'Joyride', last month and shared how she was able to recapture the emotions she felt when making her 2010 debut 'Animal'.

Kesha said: "This is the first time in my life I've felt similarly to how I did in that point in my life, when I was making music from a purely joyful place. But you know, because of life, this is even more exciting, because it's all really 100 per cent me.

"That feels really good, just to step into my own worth, and my own power and not have anything in my mind or the external world say it's anything but me.

"It's pretty unavoidable that whether people like or hate 'Joyride', it's all me."