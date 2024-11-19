The Pogues are set to embark on their first tour in more than a decade and since the death of frontman Shane MacGowan.

The Pogues are embarking on a 40th anniversary tour in celebration of their second album 'Rum Sodomy and the Lash'

To mark the 40th anniversary of their much-lauded second studio album 'Rum Sodomy and the Lash' - which reached number 13 in the UK upon its release in 1985 - the Irish punk rockers will play a series of shows in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Manchester, and Newcastle in May 2025.

The 'Fairytale of New York' hitmakers said: “The world got you down? What helps is celebrating 40 years of Rum, Sodomy and the Lash with The Pogues!”

Surviving members Spider Stacy, 65, James Fearnley, 70, and Jem Finer, 69, are set to be joined by "special guests” at the concerts.

Drummer Andrew Ranken is sitting out the run due to health issues and will be replaced by Fontaine’s D.C.’s Tom Cull.

'Rum Sodomy and the Lash' - which was produced by Elvis Costello - features fan-favourites 'A Pair Of Brown Eyes', 'Sally MacLennane' and 'Dirty Old Town'.

Next month, meanwhile, the band will mark 40 years of their debut album ‘Red Roses for Me’ at Dublin’s 3Arena on December 17.

They will be joined onstage by members of Fontaines D.C., The Bad Seeds, Lankum and Goat Girl.

It follows their London ‘Red Roses for Me’ anniversary concert at Hackney Empire in May.

Shane passed away last November, at the age of 65, following a battle with pneumonia.

When the late star was sacked from the group in the '90s, Spider stepped up to frontman duties.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (22.11.24) at 9.30am. A pre-sale will go live on Wednesday (20.11.24). Fans have until 5pm today (19.11.24) to sign up via gigsandtours.com.

The Pogues' 2025 tour dates:

Thursday 1 May – Leeds, O2 Academy

Friday 2 May – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Saturday 3 May – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Tuesday 6 May – Glasgow, Barrowland

Wednesday 7 May – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Thursday 8 May – Newcastle, O2 City Hall