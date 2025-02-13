Mariah Carey is set to headline Brighton and Hove Pride 2025.

The annual LGBTQ+ extravaganza’s Pride on the Park event is returning to Preston Park in the UK’s queer capital this summer, with the US pop diva confirmed to top the bill on Saturday, August 2.

A press release read: “Giving a whole new meaning to Gay Christmas, the anticipation of Mimi arriving in Brighton and bringing the Rainbow to the main stage is immense. Pride-goers and Lambs alike should expect Glitter, all the Emotions and the once in a lifetime opportunity to see a global icon on a Pride stage.”

The ‘We Belong Together singer was due to headline the event back in 2020, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the annual LGBTQ+ Community Parade will kickstart Pride weekend with a theme of Ravishing Rage, which promises to be a “celebration of resilience, spirit, passion and unity”.

Managing Director Paul Kemp said: “We are beyond thrilled to have the global icon Mariah Carey headline Pride on the Park this year. We were so excited to have her join us in 2020 and absolutely gutted the show couldn’t go ahead due to pandemic restrictions that summer. Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city, and this year is going to be incredibly momentous. Our annual community parade will kickstart proceedings and with this year’s theme of Ravishing Rage, we march with unstoppable energy and fearless spirit, turning adversity into triumph. We can’t wait to show you everything that we’ve got planned for Pride ‘25!”

Previous Pride headliners include Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Girls Aloud.

More artist announcements are set to follow in the coming weeks. Sign up for pre-sale tickets now via www.prideonthepark.co.uk.