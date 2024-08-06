K-pop star Kotoko was hospitalised after she fainted onstage.

Kotoko insists she is back to good health after she fainted onstage

The UNIS girl band member worried fans when she passed out at the 'Midsummer Night’s Cultural Festival: Mini K-POP Concert’ in Haenam, South Korea, on August 3.

And breaking her silence, the 16-year-old star insists she is fit and well, just days after the incident.

Taking to Weverse, she said in a translated post: “My physical strength has been restored a lot through rest and stability, so you don’t worry.

“I’ll work hard to take care of my stamina. Thank you for your concern […] I’m all better.”

Their label, F and F Entertainment said: “After being examined, she is currently resting at the hospital.

“We apologise for giving fans cause for concern, and we will do our utmost to make our artist’s health our top priority.”

Meanwhile, fellow K-pop star Jennie of BLACKPINK previously opened up about the strict restrictions South Korean stars face during training periods, including having to abstain from alcohol, smoking and even getting tattoos.

She said in their 2020 Netflix documentary 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky': “It’s really harsh.

“We were not allowed to drink, smoke or get a tattoo."

The star was recently forced to issue an apology after she was filmed vaping inside.

The 28-year-old star's personal label, OA Entertainment, issued a statement after the live social media clip, posted to YouTube on July 2, was removed, insisting the star is sorry to anyone who was offended.

It read: “We sincerely apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd.

“Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected.

“We apologise to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future."

It is against the law to smoke cigarettes or vape indoors in South Korea.

Seoul’s foreign ministry launched an investigation after a formal complaint was made against the star.