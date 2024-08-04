Justin Timberlake is in talks for a major *NSYNC reunion to mark their 30th anniversary.

Justin Timberlake is key to any NSYNC reunion plans

The 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmakers - which also included JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick - recorded a new song for 'Trolls Band Together' last year, before joining JT on stage during his 'Forget The World Tour' in March and later releasing 'Paradise' on his latest album 'Everything I Thought I Was', and there are further plans in the pipeline for next year, including an album and a documentary about their rise to stardom.

However, the project's potential depends on the 'Mirrors' hitmaker's willingness to be involved.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “The desire has always been for them to do one major comeback. This could be the one – the 30th anniversary is something very special. Certainly, for the rest of the boys, it’s a now-or-never moment. A live performance recorded as a special, along with a full-scale documentary based around their journey and untold story would be a huge deal.

“They’ve been talking about new music and have tracks in development right now. If all the planets align, fans could be treated to an epic 2025.

“Of course, Justin holds the key to it all. But there’s much optimism. This isn’t a money-grab, but a nod from the group to what they achieved and how much they appreciate their fans.”

Chris recently admitted the group had been discussing working on new music.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Well, we've been talking about it for a while.

"We're kicking the tires, seeing if the car will still drive, and, you know, we'll see where it leads."

The 52-year-old singer is adamant that the iconic boyband "can't disappoint" their fans, but he admitted it's not necessarily "a positive" update.

He added: "Hopefully, you know, we're all kind of in agreement that, moving forward, our fanbase and a lot of people, still want this.

"So we can't disappoint them. So it's not a positive, but it's a we'll see."

Lance previously admitted he had "no idea" there would be such a demand for the group to make a comeback.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true.

"I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts. It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together."