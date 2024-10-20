The Pretenders have sparked outrage by asking their supporters to "give local fans a chance" to be on the front row at their concerts.

The Pretenders want to put 'local fans' first

The 'Brass In Pocket' hitmakers are currently in the middle of a UK tour and have admitted dedicated followers who have booked tickets for multiple shows may be asked to move in order to keep things "new" for the band and allow those who don't see the band in action so often a better view.

Singer Chrissie Hynde shared a letter to Instagram which read: "Hi All!

"First of all, thank you to everyone who’s come to see our shows. We’re in the homestretch of this year‘s tour and it’s been a real pleasure. Fantastic cities and fantastic audiences. We’ve had a great time playing for you.

"One thing we feel obliged to explain:

"When we go on tour, the whole point of it for the band is that we are playing to a different audience every night.

"That’s why we go on tour!

"So if we’re in Edinburgh (like we are tonight), we look forward to seeing local faces.

"This is what makes it new for us every night.

"We appreciate those of you who follow us and buy tickets for multiple nights, so please don’t be offended if we request you to move out of the front row.

"All we are asking is that you give the local fans a chance. This is what keeps it new for us…especially after being on tour for so many months.

"See you later! XCH (sic)"

The post was instantly flooded with criticism from fans, with some pledging not to buy tickets to see the band again.

One commenter wrote: "Fans that spend money on tickets, merch and make travel arrangements deserve better. Put their life on hold for their favorite band are the ones who love and support you unconditional. There are level for fans. Casual fans are just casual. They don't even buy you records.(sic)"

Another posted: "What a stupid comment, so loyaĺ fans spending money to follow you around get asked to move. Hope they dont follow you anymore, disgusting attitude. (sic)"

And a third wrote: "How disrespectful to your fans. If you were one of my top bands, I would be brokenhearted to see you say this. Traveling and following my favorite bands on tour brings me so much joy. Locals can lineup early for a GA show or buy tickets to be in front just like anyone else.(sic)"