Eminem's previously unreleased track Everybody’s Looking At Me is available to stream for the first time.

Everybody’s Looking At Me is available to stream now on all major platforms

The unearthed gem is part of the STANS: THE OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK for the Eminem-produced documentary, STANS.

Produced by longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, the track opens with a blistering 2002 Funkmaster Flex freestyle, instantly transporting fans back to the raw energy of the rap icon's The Eminem Show era.

Long speculated to be a shelved cut from that seminal album, Everybody’s Looking At Me borrows elements from The Kiss (Skit), fuelling theories that it was originally intended for the 2002 release. Now, over two decades later, the full version finally sees the light of day - complete with Dre’s signature production and Shady's unfiltered commentary on fame, scrutiny, and the chaos of celebrity life.

The release coincides with the premiere of STANS, a documentary exploring the cultural impact of Eminem’s fanbase, now streaming on Paramount+. The soundtrack blends iconic hits with deep cuts, including Not Afraid and Stan featuring Dido.

Eminem’s new film tells his story in his voice and through famous fans including Ed Sheeran and Dr. Dre.

In the brutally honest doc, Eminem admits he feared he might die amid his struggles with addiction.

The 52-year-old rapper - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - became addicted to prescription pills amid his sudden rise to stardom in the early 2000s.

He said in STANS: "I got into this vicious cycle of, ‘I’m depressed so I need more pills,’ and then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing.

"I woke up in the hospital and I didn’t know what happened. I woke up in the hospital with tubes in me and s*** and I couldn’t get up, I wanted to move.

"After the overdose, I came home like I needed something … like, I’m gonna die if I don’t do anything."