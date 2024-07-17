Primal Scream will release their new studio album later this year.

Primal Scream will release Come Ahead on 8 November

The rock band - which was founded in 1982 and currently consists of Bobby Gillespie, Andrew Innes, Darrin Mooney, and Simone Butler - have so far released 11 albums over the course of their career and are now "very excited" to announce that 'Come Ahead' will be out on 8 November.

Bobby Gillespie said: “I'm very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer.

"There is also a thread of compassion running through the album. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. 'Come Ahead' is quite a cheeky title too.”

The announcement comes on the same day that the band - who have not released an album since 2016's 'Chaosmosis' - have launched their new single 'Love Insurrection' and the whole record has been in production for over two years.

The album artwork was created using a photograph of Bobby’s late father, Robert Gillespie Senior, by Turner Prize-nominated artist Jim Lambie

Bobby added: “There is a message of hope in the record but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.”

In October, Primal Scream will perform their first live shows of 2024 as special guests to Alice Cooper at a series of gigs across the UK including Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Manchester’s AO Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

They will also play a major festival performance at Corona Capital in Mexico City and will announce further live dates soon.

The album is released physically on double vinyl and CD with a limited mirrorboard gatefold double silver vinyl available at HMV and indie stores, plus a limited mirrorboard gatefold double red vinyl and an exclusive t-shirt available on the official album store at https://primalscream.lnk.to/StorePR.