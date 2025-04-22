Deadmau5 "doesn't remember a thing" about his Coachella set - but thinks it will "probably" be his last ever performance at the festival.

The 44-year-old DJ and music producer - whose real name is Joel Zimmerman - has been hit with a backlash after his set at the US music spectacle had to be cut short due to him acting erratically, and he was escorted off stage.

Deadmau5 has now broken his silence about the performance, and doesn't envisage being asked back to Coachella anytime soon.

He posted a picture of a bottle of water on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "I dont remember a thing. But I don't think I had a cig? So... that's good I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday ish. (sic)"

Deadmau5 then wrote in the comments: "Probably my last coachella show. (sic)"

The Canadian star was performing as his alter-ego Testpilot alongside electronic music artist Zhu when he fell over behind his sound system.

Deadmau5 was later escorted off the stage early.

He has now vowed to quit smoking and "do some personal resetting" before "coming back better".

Posting a picture of his cat, he wrote: “Man, even my cat is disappointed in me. Tho, it could be argued that she always has been. sorry about last night. Lol. TO BE FAIR, I felt the first 3/4 was great! Huge shout out to @zhu for introducing me to whisky and carrying my dumb ass till the bitter end. lemme quit smoking, do some fucken personal resetting here at home, find my spirit animal, work on some new music, and come back better. ;) (sic)"

US film producer Claude VonStroke was in the audience during the "bad part", and was wondering what was happening.

He commented: "I was somehow randomly at the bad part. we have all had that one bad show and it’s cool that you are owning it! I was wondering what was going on up there"