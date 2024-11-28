The Prodigy and Raye have been announced among the wave of headline acts for the Boardmasters festival.

They will play the event along with more than 40 other acts, including London Grammar, Maribou State, Wet Leg, Nelly Furtado, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks and Natasha Bedingfield.

The Cornwall “surf and music festival” is set to take place from 6 to 10 August 2025 across two picturesque sites – Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach.

Bosses of the festival said in a release: “Get ready, Boardmasters, as the most influential electro group ever to emerge from the UK, are primed to headline 2025. Marking their Boardmasters debut, The Prodigy, renowned for their heady techno punk sound and iconic tracks ‘Omen’, ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe’ join the bill.

“Their breakthrough album titled ‘The Fat of the Land’ rapidly became a global phenomenon, cementing the band’s status as trailblazers in the electronic scene. “Now, driven by Howlett and frontman Maxim, reigniting their longstanding and loyal fanbase and introducing their sound to fresh ears and audiences, The Prodigy remain as vital a force as ever.

“Raw, rebellious and unapologetic, this is not to be missed.”

They added about Raye: “With six BRIT Awards to her name (making her the most awarded artist in a single night in BRITs history) and three Grammy nominations, Raye has cemented her place as a global music sensation.

“Her chart-topping success was solidified in 2023 with ‘Escapism’, her first UK No1 single, while her artistry earned her a prestigious Mercury Prize nomination. Known for her genre-defying sound, electrifying performances and unmatched vocals, Raye returns to Boardmasters, this time where she belongs – headlining the main stage.

Beyond music, the festival gives fans the chance to take up surf lessons, coasteering, kayaking tours and bodyboard lessons.

There is also Zennor Haven – billed as the “perfect place for mindfulness”, with sound baths, wellness discussions and panel talks, massages and workshops.

Tickets for Boardmasters 2025 go on sale at 10am on Friday 29 November, with pre-sale tickets from Thursday 28 November.

For more information visit boardmasters.com.