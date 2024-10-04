Professor Green is preparing to release new music next year.

The 40-year-old rapper hasn't made any fresh material since the 2019 record 'Matters Of The Heart' but is set to make a return with new tunes after focusing on bringing up his son Slimane, three, who he has with actress partner Karima McAdams.

Green – whose real name is Stephen Manderson - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Next year we're releasing new music.

"I mean, a lot has been happening. There's genuinely probably about three albums now after all the recording I've been doing.

"I wrote a song for Slim called 'Blue Blanket'. I started writing that in 2014 but I didn't have kids then. Then I had him and I could finish the record."

Green has released the new single 'Moola In My Wallet (Satnav Rap)' and he explained how it was met with approval by Slim – his fiercest critic.

He said: "I put on some of my new stuff in the car and Slim's like, 'Nah'.

"I played this and he loves it. He gives me an unfiltered truth. There's no airs and graces with kids.

"With songs, once I put them out it's someone else's. But he wants to hear it so I'm having to listen to it all the time, which means I am walking round and singing it."

Green added: "It came together in 45 minutes from start to finish. Instead of going big budget on the video, I called this amazing videographer, Lawrence, that I know and just asked if he could film me while I was driving around."

It has been more than a decade since the 'Read All About It' hitmaker released his debut album but he is delighted that his music still appeals to youngsters.

Green recalled: "I did a freshers' gig in Lancaster, the kind of gigs I've been doing for 15 years.

"And I said, 'You lot were three years old when this album came out.' I was joking with them, calling them a bunch of snowflakes and taking the p*** and they f****** had it.

"This generation of 18-year-olds, like the kids I performed to this year, they are f****** wicked.

"As an artist, to know you still have the youth is really important."