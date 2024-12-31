Professor Green has promised to “ruffle feathers” with his new music.

Professor Green will release new music next year

The 40-year-old rapper hasn’t released an album since 2014's 'Growing Up in Public', with a few EPs since then, but he’s promised more songs are on the way in 2025, and though he strives to offer social commentary through his lyrics, he also wants them to be funny and easy to understand.

Asked about his new tracks, he recently told new! magazine: “There are still some feathers to be ruffled.

“I’ve always survived through humour – and there’s a lack of social commentary right now that’s not dull and overly political, and you have to understand really long words to get it.

“I like to speak how I was spoken to growing up.

“The first song is a day in the life of a bloke called Terry. He’s had a hard life, he doesn’t really understand the world outside.

“There’s no malice in him, but he’s straight talking.”

Green – whose real name is Stephen Manderson – admitted he hadn’t meant to wait so long to release music but various life events, including the birth of his and partner Karima McAdams’ son Slimane, now three, cropped up.

He explained: “I released ‘Got It All’ in 2019, went on a sold-out tour, everything was amazing.

“Then COVID hit, then pregnancy, illness in the family, I became a dad.

“So much has happened. I’ve been making music throughout though.”

When he isn’t working, the rapper loves singing and dancing at home with his son.

He said: “One of our favourite songs to dance to round the house is ‘Boys Don’t Cry’!

“And my top karaoke track is Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. I love indie and punk.”