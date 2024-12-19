Public Image Ltd (PiL) have extended their 'This Is Not The Last Tour'.

Former Sex Pistol John Lydon will now bring his band to Torquay, Devon on May 26, 2025, Brighton, East Sussex, on May 27, Warrington, Cheshire, on July 1, and Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on August 7.

Next year's jaunt kicks off on May 22, in Bristol, and wraps in Northern Ireland at Stiff Little Fingers' Putting The Fast In Belfast festival on August 16.

Lydon - who was known as Johnny Rotten during his tenure with legendary punk rock band The Sex Pistols - didn't anticipate himself touring again after being left heartbroken by the death of his beloved wife, Nora, who died at the age of 80 in April 2023, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease, and his lifelong friend and manager John Rambo Stevens.

The 68-year-old rocker said of the tour: “I thought that might be it. After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn’t see a way through. I’d already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down – I always stick to my word – so I had to do those dates.

“The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Wednesday (18.12.24) at 10am via Ticketmaster.

PiL were recently confirmed to be playing the inaugural Forever Now festival.

The sister event to California's Cruel World Festival - an alternative music event which launched in 2022 - will take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England, on June 22, 2025.

The lineup also includes Kraftwerk, Billy Idol and The The.

Public Image Ltd's 'This Is Not The Last Tour' dates:

MAY 2025

22 – O2 Academy, Bristol

23 – Stone Valley Festival South, Ware

24 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

26 – The Foundry, Torquay *new date

27 – Chalk, Brighton *new date

29 – Birdwell, Barnsley

30 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

31 – Epic Studios, Norwich

JUNE 2025

12 – 3Olympia, Dublin

13 – Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick

14 – Depot, Cardiff

26 – White Rock, Hastings

27 – Stone Valley Festival Midlands, Newark

28 – O2 Academy, Oxford

JULY 2025

01 – Parr Hall, Warrington *new date

03 – O2 Academy, Leicester

04 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

05 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

30 – Leadmill, Sheffield

31 – Roadmender, Northampton

AUGUST 2025

01 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth

07 – Town Hall, Cheltenham *new date

08 – Stone Valley Festival North, Durham

09 – Empire, Coventry

15 – City Hall, Cork

16 – Putting The Fast In Belfast, Belfast