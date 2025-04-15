Pulp have announced two special BBC concerts, ‘Pulp: Radio 2 In Concert’ and ‘6 Music Session: Pulp Live’.

Pulp have announced a pair of intimate BBC live events in the lead up to their comeback album 'More'

The Britpop rockers recently announced the release of their first album in 24 years, 'More', and shared the lead party-starter single, 'Spike Island'.

Pulp have now announced a pair of special intimate live events with the first set to take place at the BBC Radio Theatre on May 7.

It will be attended by a small crowd of fans lucky enough to bag tickets in the ballot.

Everyone else will be able to listen back on Jo Whiley’s show on BBC Radio 2 and on BBC Sounds on May 29.

On May 30, some tracks from the performance will be aired on 'The Scott Mills Breakfast Show' from 9am.

The 6 Music concert, meanwhile, will be broadcast on Nick Grimshaw’s morning show on May 29, between 7am and 10am.

Each broadcast will feature an interview with the Jarvis Cocker-led band.

The 'Common People' hitmaker said: “We are really looking forward to this.

“From my time at 6 Music, I remember that the BBC Radio Theatre is a very intimate venue. As long as we can fit all our equipment in there it’s going to be great to play some songs for Radio 2 and 6 Music.”

Half of the tickets for 'Pulp: Radio 2 In Concert' will go to those in Greater London. Participants can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets, and the ballot is available now up until 11.59pm on April 22. Head to https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/r2-in-concert-07may25 to enter.

'More' is the long-awaited follow-up to 2001's 'We Love Life' and is set for release on June 6.

The band are also hitting the road for a summer tour which kicks off in Glasgow on June 7 and finishes in Manchester on June 21 before a headline set at the Tramlines festival in Sheffield on July 25.

The dates leave a gap in their schedule for a potential performance at Glastonbury Festival - which runs from June 25 until June 29 - but Jarvis is adamant the band currently has "no plans" to add the iconic event to their tour dates, adding: "Glastonbury has a very important place in our heart".