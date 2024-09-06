Quavo and 2 Chainz have led tributes to late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan.

Rich Homie Quan is being remembered by the world of hip-hop

The hip-hop star - whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar - died aged 33 on Thursday (05.09.24), Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed.

His cause of death is unknown at the time of writing, with an autopsy due to take place on Friday (06.09.24).

The rapper had mainstream success with the 2013 tune 'Type of Way', whilst his popular 2015 follow-up 'Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)' reached number 26 in the US.

He and fellow Atlanta star Young Thug were part of the Cash Money Records' hip-hop collective Rich Gang, who had a hit with 'Lifestyle' in 2014, which was certified Platinum in the US.

2 Chainz - who recorded the track 'Extra' with Quan for his 2014 LP 'B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time' - was among those to pay tribute to him and revealed they had been talking about doing a music video together before his untimely passing.

He wrote on Instagram: "Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something my condolences bru (sic)"

Former Migos star Quavo penned: "May God be with us, never saw this being apart of our journey. (sic)”

Rich Gang member Jacquees said: “Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan.

"I love you for Life. (sic)"

The music star - who was nominated for several BET Awards - had a troubled start to life, once spending 15 months in jail for burglaries, but after his stint behind bars, he focused on music.

He recalled in an interview with XXL: "I never saw myself going this far with music. Music was just a hobby at first. I never saw myself being on stage and rocking out shows. After I got out of jail, I started to take it more serious and that's when my dream came true."