Queens Of The Stone Age have cancelled more tour dates after frontman Josh Homme underwent emergency surgery.

Josh Homme needs to stay under the care of doctors

The band previously axed several shows - including festival dates in Slovakia, Berlin and Vienna - earlier this month after it was revealed the rocker needed to fly back to the US for medical treatment and now it's been revealed they've axed more shows so Homme can remain under the care of doctors.

A statement from the band read: "Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors’ orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States. The following QOTSA festival performances have been cancelled ...

"The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time."

The newly axed dates include planned performance at the Way Out West festival in Sweden, Oya Festival in Norway, Sydforsolen in Denmark, Le Cabaret Vert in France, Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, Pukkelpop in Belgium and Vilar de Mouros Festival in Portugal.

The statement added that fans should "check festival websites for further information".

The band is due to launch a North American tour in Boston on September 27, but it's not yet known if Homme will be well enough to take part. No further details about his medical condition have been given.

They released their last album ' ‘In Times New Roman' last year and guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen recently hinted they are planning to take some time off before making plans for 2025.

He told NME: "I think we’re going to take a little break. I know we have some plans for next year that are loosely being talked about."