Queens of the Stone Age have pulled the plug on their remaining shows for 2024.

Josh Homme will continue to receive 'medical care' throughout 2024

Frontman Josh Homme has been forced to make the decision to abandon or postpone the concerts until 2025 as he is required to undergo "essential medical care" for an undisclosed health issue.

A social media statement read: “QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows.

“Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year.”

The 51-year-old rocker recently underwent emergency surgery and was forced to postpone a series of festival appearances.

Last month, a statement read: "Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors’ orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States. The following QOTSA festival performances have been cancelled ...

"The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time."

The group had been due to launch a North American tour in Boston on September 27 and 28, but those dates have been postponed until 2025.

They released their last album ‘In Times New Roman' last year and guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen recently hinted they are planning to take some time off before making plans for 2025.

He told NME: "I think we’re going to take a little break. I know we have some plans for next year that are loosely being talked about."