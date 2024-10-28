Rag’n’Bone Man and Bananarama have been added to the line-up for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2025.

Rag'n'Bone Man to play Hampton Court Palace Festival 2025

The 'Human' hitmaker and '80s pop legends - whose hits include ‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Venus’, ‘Love in the First Degree’, and ‘Robert De Niro’s Waiting…’ - are among the acts playing the historic Base Court of the Palace on Thursday 12 June and Saturday 14 June, respectively.

It marks a busy summer for the former, who is also headlining Forest Live at the Forestry England High Lodge, Thetford on 18 June 2025, among other dates across the UK.

Elbow are also set to rock Hampton Court Palace next summer, not once, but twice.

Guy Garvey and co were recently confirmed as the first headliners of the popular summer extravaganza, with the 'One Day Like This' group set to play the Tudor landmark on June 20.

And now, an additional date has been added on June 21, due to phenomenal demand.

Frontman Guy remarked: "For summer '25, we're revisiting venues we've truly cherished and exploring some towns and cities we've missed over the years. There's unparalleled joy in spending an evening with long-standing friends."

Earlier this year, the BRIT Award-winning group unveiled their 10th studio album, 'Audio Vertigo,' which became Elbow's fourth chart-topping album in the UK.

Guy discussed their conscious decision to avoid composing songs about the world's "troubling" issues for their more optimistic record.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: “We live in a troubling age. And I started writing my feelings on many issues, but I thought, not only do I not want to finish this, but I also don’t want to listen to it.

“Everybody’s on the same page in terms of fear and division and whatever side of whatever argument you’re on, everyone’s frightened and angry. The album is distracting from, rather than reflecting all the things that everybody is worried about."

The 50-year-old vocalist also humorously noted that touring has become more challenging now that he's in his fifties.

He quipped: “Controlling my booze consumption worries me far more than the performances. And also sleeping on tour buses with our 50-year-old bodies — I might need a back crack after a few days.

“No, we are buzzing. These are really exciting songs and we can’t wait to play them live. We haven’t played for a year and a half, so playing the old stuff, will be something too. We just can’t wait.”

Tickets for the newly announced acts will be available via pre-sale from Wednesday 30 October, with general sale taking place from Friday 1 November, whilst tickets for Elbow’s second show are on sale now via www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.