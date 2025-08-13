Rag'n'Bone Man is "seeking medical care" after being forced to cancel a concert with just hours to go.

Rag'n'Bone Man cancelled a planned gig this week

The 40-year-old singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - has "fallen ill" and had to pull the plug on his planned show in Kaunas, Lithuania on Tuesday (12.08.25) as his team apologised to fans for the disappointment.

On his Instagram page, a statement read: "Show cancellation today.

"We're deeply sorry to let you know that today's concert in Kaunas has been cancelled as Rag'n'Bone Man has unfortunately fallen ill.

"He is currently seeking medical care and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"We know many of you were looking forward to the show and may have travelled or made special plans, we truly appreciate your understanding at this time.

"Rory will be so upset to have to cancel this show and will be working hard to schedule a show in Lithuania soon."

Fans have been urged to get in touch with their ticket operator about refunds.

The Humans hitmaker is currently due to perform in Poland later this week at the Bittersweet Festival in Poznań.

He will be devastated to have missed the show, having previously spoken about his love of touring and playing live.

Speaking last year, he told Clash magazine: "I think I just enjoy doing loads! I’ll take on as much as possible to make this work.

“It is exhausting… but I love playing live. So, if you have to get up early, do the grueling parts, then that’s just the way it has to be, I guess.

"I’ve always loved it, and I still love it now – I don’t feel any different than I did 10 years ago, to be honest.”

Rag'n'Bone Man had a packed scheduled last summer around the release of 2024 album What Do You Believe In? but he insisted he "thrives" on the hectic lifestyle.

He added: “It felt like a lot, when I first looked at my diary.

"But I really thrive on jumping from country to country, doing a gig a day.

"I mean, not being 21 and getting by on four hours sleep is a challenge in itself. But I loved it. I nearly lost my voice one time… but it was alright!”