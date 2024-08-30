Raven Numan's 'Overwhelming' explores her experience of "growing up with a famous parent".

Raven Numan in the new music video

The 20-year-old singer is the daughter of music star Gary Numan and Raven has explained how he's inspired her new single.

The singer - who is the sole writer of the track - shared: "‘Overwhelming' is somewhat self-explanatory. It’s about being overwhelmed with everyone and everything, it’s also about growing up with a famous parent and how it’s affected me personally.

"My parents are incredible, they’ve done absolutely everything and more for me and I love them endlessly - but a big part of their job is going on tour for long periods of time and that has quite obviously affected me negatively."

Raven believes that her dad's fame and success has led her to "develop borderline personality disorder".

The singer - who has just released a music video for 'Overwhelming' - said: "The song is partially about that; how my parents going on tour as a child caused me to develop quite a lot of issues.

"It caused me to develop borderline personality disorder, which involves the constant fear of being abandoned, severe mood swings, anxiety and it has also caused extreme social anxiety."

Raven has admitted that she really struggled to cope with the situation during her younger years.

She explained: "The loudness of this lifestyle, the shows, my dad’s fame, the unpredictability, the fans, the unnecessary hate all because I was born caused so much stress and it was a lot for me to handle.

"It’s about totally shutting down and disassociating because everything was very overwhelming."