Raye is teaming up with Lisa and Doja Cat for a new single.

Raye has a new collaboration in the works

The 'Escapism' hitmaker has reportedly been working with the Blackpink singer and the 'Paint the Town Red' rapper on a track that will be released next month, and she hopes the song will help her reach a wider audience across North America and Asia.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s a huge deal for Raye. Last year was obviously massive for her and everyone is keen to build on that. The song will really surprise fans and has more of a pop sound than anything Raye has done recently, but it’s great.

“Hopefully with both Lisa and Doja’s fans behind it, the single will really make waves around the world.”

According to the publication, the trio may perform the song at both next month's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, and the Brit Awards in London a few weeks later.

Raye's second album plans recently suffered a setback when her car was stolen with both the original songbooks from her debut record, 'My 21st Century Blues', and her only copy of notes and ideas for her new LP inside.

However, the 27-year-old star insisted she won't let it stop her putting together fantastic new music.

She told Variety: "I had a lot of brilliant poems and titles and phrases and words,” she says now. “I was starting to explore the idea of writing the lyrics to melodies. Melodies are an abundant thing you can always play with, but the lyrics are different — they’re so important.

"When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Losing and winning and trying and failing only to try again, it’s a part of life. And then maybe by a miracle, you get to succeed every now and then. I will relentlessly pursue creating music that I love. And now I get to go away for as long as I want and write a second album."