Raye wiped away tears after performing Ice Cream Man at the Open'er Festival because it is "the hardest song [she's] ever written".

Raye performing at Open'er Festival / Credit: Didkivskyi

The 27-year-old singer reflected on the healing power of music as she performed a rendition of the song, which details the impact of being sexually assaulted, something which Raye has experienced in her life.

Introducing the track as she performed on the Orange Main Stage at the music event in Poland on Wednesday night (02.07.25), she said: "This next song that I would like to sing for you is the saddest song that I've ever written, the hardest song I've ever written.

"But at the same time, this song is medicine for me. Music is medicine.

"I started writing this song when I was 17 years old.

"I've been through some really gut-wrenching stuff and the subject of this song is sexual assault and rape and sexual violence, which I know are really disgusting words and really intense and I'm sorry for taking it there."

Raye hopes the track offers comfort to others who have endured the same experiences as she has.

She continued: "But then when I read the statistic that one in four women and men will be affected by this in their lifetime, it's just heart-breaking.

"So I know when I sing this song, as hard, as it is to sing and as horrible, it is to sing. Sometimes I know I'm not alone in understanding, just what a song like this can be for those of us, who, who need it."

After a powerful performance of Ice Cream Man, Raye wiped away tears with a towel before continuing with her set.

The British singer-songwriter also treated the audience in Gdynia to a new track called I Know You're Hurting, an emotional balled she admitted often left her "sobbing in the toilet".

She said: "This is a song that means a lot to me. It's a new song, it's an unreleased song and this song has purely been my medicine.

"I'm not gonna lie, you know I'd be flying all the time. I'll be taking flights like this song has me like going to the bathroom in the toilet and on the plane and just like sobbing. This this song is so important to me and um, I'm really excited to sing it for you right now."

The song addresses the contrast between the "highlights reel" people show online and the emotional reality of their lives.

She added: "The subject of this song how I think in life, you know, we put up this mask, or we post on our Instagrams acting like life is amazing and everything's great. And we show the highlights reel, you know, and I think that's not the reality of life and I think a lot of us are hurting.

"I'm just excited to see this song to you. And if there is anyone out there in this crowd today, we've come to feel some sort of musical medicine. Maybe, that's all of us, you know? Then this one is definitely for you."

Other artists who performed on the first day of Open'er festival included Jorja Smith, Gracie Abrams and headliners Massive Attack.