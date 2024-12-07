Raye won't let her stolen songbooks stop her from writing her new album.

Raye won't let stolen music stop her

The 27-year-old star was devastated when her car was stolen with both the original songbooks from her debut record and her only copy of notes and ideas for her second album inside but she won't let it stop her putting together fantastic new music.

She told Variety: "I had a lot of brilliant poems and titles and phrases and words,” she says now. “I was starting to explore the idea of writing the lyrics to melodies. Melodies are an abundant thing you can always play with, but the lyrics are different — they’re so important.

"When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Losing and winning and trying and failing only to try again, it’s a part of life. And then maybe by a miracle, you get to succeed every now and then. I will relentlessly pursue creating music that I love. And now I get to go away for as long as I want and write a second album."

Raye has become an advocate for musicians due to her own harsh experiences with a label before going independent and she believes it is important that artists are compensated fairly for their work.

She said: "Music is one of the biggest and most present saving graces. You can revive a dead and miserable room with a song, and the people creating those songs — the silent people who no one knows about — need to be protected. There are less gatekeepers in the industry now than ever, and I really believe that everyone involved in the creative process of making a song should receive a reward for that."