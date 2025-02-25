Razorlight are to be supported by Ocean Colour Scene, Jake Bugg, and White Lies at a huge outdoor show this summer.

Razorlight to play huge outdoor show supported by Ocean Colour Scene, Jake Bugg and others

The 'Golden Touch' hitmakers - made up of frontman Johnny Borrell, Bjorn Agren, Carl Dalemo, Andy Burrows, and Reni Lane - will perform at the Darlington Arena Stadium in County Durham on August 23 as part of an all-day event.

Tom A. Smith, Pastel, Cammy Barnes and Matt-Felix will also take to the stage to perform, and tickets will go on sale on Friday (28.02.25).

Razorlight are due to support Kaiser Chiefs on May 31, 2025, to celebrate the Leeds indie rockers' 20th anniversary of their classic debut album 'Employment'.

The gig, at Temple Newsam Park, will be the Chiefs' biggest hometown show to date.

It comes after Johnny admitted in September that he had doubted the band would release another album.

Just a month later, they dropped fifth record 'Planet Nowhere', their first for 16 years with their classic lineup of Johnny, Bjorn, Carl and Andy.

He added: "I really didn't expect there to ever be another Razorlight album, I did it because it's good, I wouldn't make music for any other reason.

"I think it could be a lot of people's favourite Razorlight album too. But right now, one per cent of our fans know it exists.

"Let's try and get that to 5 per cent? Oh and f*** you, we still don't need you to tell us we're good."

Speaking about single 'Zombie Love', frontman Johnny said: "'Zombie Love' was the first thing that Andy and I wrote when we got back together.

"I was trying to land it somewhere between Outkast, Beck’s ‘Midnite Vultures’ and The Pixies. If I didn’t manage that then sue me.

"I spent a while listening to songs from the ‘00s and I'm absolutely honoured and completely humbled to have been mentioned in the same breath as so many great bands over the years.

"So if you're reading this and had anything to do with giving this band any praise at any point, let me just say thanks.

"I probably would have been a better artist if I'd been able to relax just for a second back then. What can I say, I'm all or nothing, I was like a lightning bolt striking the same place over and over again.

"The definition of madness, but maybe it brought something."