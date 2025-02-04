Melanie C is ready to "start planning" a Spice Girls reunion.

The 51-year-old singer would love to reunite with her bandmates - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham - to mark the 30th anniversary of 'Wannabe', the group's 1996 hit single.

Melanie told Rebecca Judd On Apple Music 1: "There has to be something befitting of 30 years since ‘Wannabe’.

"Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. We all feel like that, but we now are getting together because we know if we're going to do anything, we have to start planning things to get things right.

"We have to start making the plans right now and putting them into action. So fingers crossed."

Melanie and Mel B are likely to be leading the calls to reunite.

The pop star - who is also known as Sporty Spice - shared: "I think me and Mel B are probably going to be going in there all guns blazing. 'Come on! It's time!'"

Last year, Melanie admitted that she would love to reunite with the Spice Girls. However, the chart-topping star also conceded that nothing was on the horizon at the time.

During an appearance on the 'Sidetracked' podcast, Melanie explained: "I’d love to get back on stage with the girls but everybody wants to do something a little bit different or in a different way, so it’s just trying to get everyone on the same page at the same time."

Melanie also confirmed that she'd like to go on tour with the Spice Girls.

Asked about the prospect of the band going on tour, Melanie replied: "You’re talking to the wrong one.

"I’d be there next week."