The Kinks' Dave Davies has blasted an AI cover of the band.

Dave Davies branded the AI Kinks song 'horrible'

Fortunately for him, the YouTube clip of the song claiming to be a "new original song" called 'Hop Skip Jump!' has since been deleted.

Reacting to the video that was uploaded back in January, the group's horrified guitarist posted to X: "What the f** is this??? This Kinks AI cover is like horror show sounds f**in horrible."

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill commented to say it had been taken down.

He wrote: “You will be happy to know when I clicked on this it said "video unavailable". (Still curious what The Kinks AI would sound like though).”

The 77-year-old musician recently took to his X account to share his shock that his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy up for sale on eBay "without his consent".

The marble plaque from the 'You Really Got Me' group's 1990 induction was listed on the re-sale site for $12,500 (£9,860).

Dave - who was joined by brother Ray, Pete Quaife and Mick Avory in the influential sixties group - insisted he had no idea how he lost the award but believes it could have been at the time of his stroke in 2004, as he was "incapacitated".

He began a series of updates: "Regarding ebay listing for my RRHOF award statue has been made without my consent. I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been and the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated in UK ... I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened. (sic)"

Dave contacted the seller and hoped to come to an agreement, so he didn't have to fork out $12,000 to get his prize back.

He added: "We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award back. But maybe we can work something out more reasonable."

Asked how it got in someone else's hands, he replied: "I don’t know except that it got lost when I was taken ill from my stroke decades ago."

The owner of Colony Records in New York was the seller and said he would come to an agreement with Dave.

He wrote: "follow me and shoot me a message on X we will work it out (sic)"

And it seems they did as the listing was removed.