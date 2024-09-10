Justin Hawkins has thanked Taylor Swift for making him "dad of the year" after the pop superstar and her boyfriend Travis Kelce went viral singing his band The Darkness' hit 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love'.

Justin Hawkins' daughter couldn't wait to tell her school friends that Taylor Swift loves his song

The 49-year-old rocker says it was "heartwarming" seeing the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker and her NFL player partner, both 34, animatedly enjoying the 2003 classic as it played out over the speakers when they were in a box at the US Open at the weekend.

Taylor could be heard singing: "I wanna kiss you every minute, every hour, every day.”

Justin also spilled all on the VIP attention he and his daughter received when they attended one of Taylor's 'Eras Tour' stops in Zurich in July, and showed the handwritten letter the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker had penned to him declaring her love for the noughties tune.

He shared on TikTok: “They put us in a lovely VIP area, I had Chris Rock on one side, Roger Federer on the other side, and I was just dad of the year.

“And to make matters even more spectacular, Taylor Swift actually sent me a lovely letter which was waiting for me in the VIP section, talking about how much she loves the song ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’.”

Reacting to the viral clip from the Open, he added: “It was a really heartwarming moment for me, and my little girl can’t wait to tell her friends at school."

The letter read: “Justin, what a thrill to have you at the show! I’m a massive fan of yours and think ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ is one of the greatest songs of all time. I hope you and your family have fun at the show! Thanks so much for coming!”

The paper cat mom Taylor used had a printed header with her name and subheading reading: "Songwriter. Feline enthusiast."