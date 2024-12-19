Dr. Dre isn't inspired by modern hip-hop.

The 59-year-old rapper and producer admits that he has little interest in the genre at present because none of the material excites him.

Dre told Complex magazine: "I don't want to be disrespectful to anybody right now, but I'm not really inspired by what's happening with hip-hop these days.

"It's not for me. I've always said I'm not going to disrespect it or anything like that, but I haven't heard anything that makes me go, 'F***, why didn't I do that?' I haven't heard that in a long time, which makes my job easy, to be honest."

Dre has collaborated with Snoop Dogg on the new album 'Missionary' and believes that it is amongst the finest work of his career.

He explained: "Snoop came in and allowed me to get down the way I get down.

"You know, I feel like this is some of my best work. Because my mentality for the musicianship and everything that goes into doing this s*** within those 12 notes has just advanced so much. So, yeah, I feel like right now, today, this is some of my best work."

Meanwhile, Dre revealed that he isn't interested in listening back to his old music because of the time he invests in the recording process.

The 'Let Me Ride' rapper said: "I don't listen to any of the songs I've ever made since 1985, which is when I started. I don't even allow my family or anybody to play that s*** around me.

"I think that just the process of recording is what I really enjoy. Just recording the albums, and I'm listening to it enough while we're recording, and when we finish recording, I wake up listening to that s*** once it comes out. I'm ready to listen to the next s***."